Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 485.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 3.9 %

HRL opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This trade represents a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This represents a 41.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

