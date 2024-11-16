Harbour Investments Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $329.76 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average is $207.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
