Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

