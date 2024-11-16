Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,266 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $7,394,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 640.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $323.71 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $255.99 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.12. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESGR

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.