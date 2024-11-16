Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 3,200 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after buying an additional 304,352 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $7,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

