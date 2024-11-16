Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

