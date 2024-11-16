Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth $671,000. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth $360,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000.

NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

