Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 224.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

JPME opened at $106.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $84.92 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

