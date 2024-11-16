26,773 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAJL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance

JAJL stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71.

