Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,039 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 787,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 602,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 566,514 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 290.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 354,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,145,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.62 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

