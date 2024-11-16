Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 10,221 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJUL. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 745.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:DJUL opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

