Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 11,200 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,680. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,508 shares of company stock worth $248,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

