American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American States Water by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 104.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 63.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.