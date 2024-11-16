Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.8% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of FJAN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

