Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

VET opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.63%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

