Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

