Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $527.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.02 and a 12-month high of $544.38. The company has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.17 and a 200 day moving average of $456.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

