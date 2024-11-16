Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 5,982 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,465,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

