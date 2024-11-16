Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $131.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

