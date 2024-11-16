Entropy Technologies LP Has $386,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

