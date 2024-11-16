Harbour Investments Inc. Has $771,000 Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

