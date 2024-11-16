Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in NU by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

