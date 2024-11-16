Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,014 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,955,177.24. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $13,135,560. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

