Entropy Technologies LP Invests $420,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $756.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $992.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,033.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $753.69 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

