Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

