JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 77,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $690.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.