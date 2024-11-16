Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,379,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,524.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 470,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 441,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

