Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

