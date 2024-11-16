TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TPG by 902.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 376,848 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TPG by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -190.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -447.06%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

