BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

NYSE BWXT opened at $126.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

