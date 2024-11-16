Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,800 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $159.62 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

