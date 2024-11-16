Entropy Technologies LP Has $447,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Insperity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE NSP opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

