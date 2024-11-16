Entropy Technologies LP Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.53.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

