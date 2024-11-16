State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

