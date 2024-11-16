Lountzis Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

