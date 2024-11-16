Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for ATGE Q2 Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,681. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

