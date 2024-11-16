What is Raymond James’ Forecast for ECN Capital Q2 Earnings?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$843.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.12%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$292,300.00. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

