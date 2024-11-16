What is William Blair’s Forecast for Insulet Q3 Earnings?

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PODD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $279.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Insulet by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

