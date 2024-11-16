Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $2,939,600.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $2,939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $72.43 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 150.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

