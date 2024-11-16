Oluyemi Okupe Sells 142,886 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,726.98. This trade represents a 56.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

NYSE HIMS opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

