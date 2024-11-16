Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

CF stock opened at C$10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.90. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.70 million, a PE ratio of -103.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

