Entropy Technologies LP Sells 12,401 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Genpact by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

