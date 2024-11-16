Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

