Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Cut by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

