Entropy Technologies LP Takes $502,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $346,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Itron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 113.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,947 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Down 2.3 %

ITRI opened at $114.90 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.