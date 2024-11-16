Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,896 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 73.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,500.85. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

