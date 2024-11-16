Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,148 shares of company stock worth $8,042,547 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $34.45 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

