Entropy Technologies LP Has $472,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,917. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPX opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

