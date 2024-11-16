Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roku by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Roku by 25.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 131.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 45.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This represents a 83.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,305. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

