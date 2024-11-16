Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

